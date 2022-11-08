Weather Forecast: Snow returns Wednesday

MISSOULA — Mostly dry and cold for the remainder of the day Tuesday with highs only in the 20s. Lows tonight will again be in the single digits and teens.

Our next system brings snow back Wednesday. The track of the low will move through Idaho, Wyoming then into central and eastern Montana. Thus, moderate to heavy snow will impact primarily locations east of the divide Wednesday.

West of the divide, southwest Montana will see most of the impacts. The Butte/Blackfoot Region (Georgetown Lake, Philipsburg, Anaconda) will see the most snow with 4"-to-8" possible. Locations along I-90 east of Missoula starting at Clinton and the southern end of the Bitterroot Valley south of Stevensville could see 3"-to-6" of snow.

The further north and west you travel, snow quickly decreases. Areas around Missoula are under the most uncertainty with this system. Some models have snow on the lower end of 1" or less for the Missoula Valley and location north and west to the Idaho border. However, some models have snow in the Missoula Valley at 2"-to-5". So, this will need to be monitored closely into the evening as just a small shift in the track of the low pressure will greatly determine snowfall amounts.

Thursday and into the weekend will showcase below average temperatures and dry conditions will highs topping out in the upper 20s to mid 30s.