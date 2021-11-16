Weather Forecast: Snow showers and breezy Tuesday

MISSOULA — The strongest winds are now behind us, however, gusty winds will still be present across the northern Rockies Tuesday. These winds will generally be decreasing throughout the day with the strongest winds felt during the morning.

Scattered snow showers will develop this morning. Then by the afternoon, the atmosphere will be prime to support heavy snow bands. These will be most likely across west-central and southwest Montana. Quick bursts of heavy snow, reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions will develop under these stronger bands.

A brief dry period sets up Wednesday and Thursday. Expect sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Our next system moves in Friday bringing another round of valley rain/snow and mountain snow. Again, nothing significant as far as snow fall is expected with highs in the low to mid 40s across western Montana.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, we're looking at mostly dry and cool weather with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.