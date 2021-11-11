Weather Forecast: Snow showers and freezing rain Thursday

MISSOULA — A system will bring some mountain snow along with valley rain/snow or freezing rain to western Montana Thursday morning. This looks to be most widespread across west-central and southwest Montana. Please be careful on roads this morning as ice and black ice will be possible.

Another good shot of moisture moves in Thursday night into Friday. As temperatures warm, precipitation will begin to change over to more rain for west-central and southwest Montana tonight into Friday. Northwest Montana will remain cool enough that valleys will see snow, rain/snow or even another round of freezing rain through Friday morning. As temperatures continue to warm, precipitation in valleys will change over to all rain by Friday afternoon.

We'll see a brief break form the showers Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our next system will bring more rain to the forecast Sunday. Temperatures will be running around 8-12 degrees above normal keeping snow levels above all mountain passes.

The warmest day comes Monday of next week where temperatures could be pushing 60 degrees in some spots. A cool down is then expected by mid week with highs back in the 30s to low 40s Wednesday.