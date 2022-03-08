Weather Forecast: Snow showers and wind Tuesday

MISSOULA — The arctic front has made its way solidly into western Montana, with gusty winds and snow moving in as well.

Snow with this front has been very streaky with much of the snowfall developing in "bands" across the region.

As a result, predicting snow amounts have been difficult. A quick burst of to 2-to-3" of snow is likely under the heaviest bands this morning.

So, what can you expect this morning?

Snowy conditions will persist across the region, with heavier bursts of snow occurring for west central and southwest Montana.

Quickly changing travel conditions should be anticipated especially along I-90 and Highway 93 from the Mission Valley through the Bitterroot Valley.

Watch an extended look at the forecast below:

Extended StormTracker 24/7 weather forecast

Skies will clear and temperatures will drop tonight with lows in the single digits or below zero and wind chill values well below zero.

Highs on Wednesday will then only be in the teens and twenties.

Expect another very cold night Wednesday into Thursday morning, with highs in the 20s to low 30s Thursday.

Warmer air will then move in for the weekend with highs back in the 40s to even low 50s by Saturday.

