Weather Forecast: Snow showers come to an end this afternoon

MISSOULA — Scattered snow showers are continuing around Western Montana this afternoon, however, not as widespread as earlier today. Highs are mostly in the 40s.

Cool temperatures and breezy winds will continue Thursday and Friday with highs remaining in the 40s with a few low 50s as well.

The weekend will showcase a fairly nice day on Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 60s. A few light rain showers will then return with another system on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm again to start next week with highs back in the low 60s Monday then mid-60s to low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

