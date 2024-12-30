Weather Forecast: Snow showers continue through this evening

MISSOULA — Light snow will continue through the afternoon and evening.

Nothing too heavy, however, passes will continue to see winter driving conditions.

For this reason, a Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for the mountains through Tuesday morning.

We'll see a brief lull in the snow Tuesday with highs in the 30s and mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Active weather returns Wednesday and sticks around through the rest of the week.

Mountains and mountain passes continue to pick up some nice snowfall with scattered snow showers in the valleys.

