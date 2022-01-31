Weather Forecast: Snow showers for Monday

MISSOULA — A system will bring snow to western Montana today with light accumulations possible. The winds will also pick up today as a cold front moves through. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be possible this morning and early afternoon before coming to an end this evening.

Models are showing the potential for snow bands to set up across west-central and southwest Montana this afternoon and evening. Under these bands expect quick bursts of snow and rapidly changing road conditions.

The heaviest snow today will be in the Glacier Region with around 6"-to-10" of by Tuesday morning.

Snow showers remain in the forecast Tuesday as an arctic front approaches the region. This front will move from east to west across the Divide, bringing snow and cold temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 20s across western Montana Tuesday then drop into the teens Wednesday behind the cold front.

This active weather pattern doesn't last long. Models are showing high pressure once again building to end the week and continue through the weekend. This will bring a return to the dry and quiet weather pattern along with valley inversions that we experienced all of last week.