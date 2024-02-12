Weather Forecast: Snow showers for Northwest Montana to start the week

MISSOULA — Off and on snow will be a common sight for northwest Montana through the middle of the week.

While nothing major is expected, the mountains could see around 5" to 10" through Wednesday evening while valleys see anywhere from ½" to 4".

The higher amounts will be found towards Glacier National Park and the Swan Valley.

Other than a few light snow showers or flurries west-central and Southwest Montana (I-90 corridor and south) will be mostly dry through Wednesday.

A colder air mass will move in Wednesday and Thursday with highs dropping into the 20s and lows in the single digits.

Another weather system will bring our next round of snow on Wednesday night and Thursday.

This round of snow will bring a better chance of accumulating snow for west-central and Southwest Montana.