Weather Forecast: Snow showers Friday night

MISSOULA — A quick moving cold front will bring light snow to Western Montana tonight into early Saturday morning.

Mountain passes can expect around 2" to 4" of snow while the valleys only receive a light dusting to 1".

High pressure quickly builds back Sunday and Monday with highs running right around seasonal normal in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

High pressure continues next week and this could bring a return to valley inversions and fog with highs in the 30s and 40s.

However, as we know, if inversions set up valleys will remain much colder.

