Weather Forecast: Snow showers into early Thursday

MISSOULA — Winter Weather advisories continue until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains, until 11 p.m. for the Flathead and Mission valleys and the Lower Clark Fork Region and until 8 a.m. for the West Glacier Region as scattered, light snow continues to move through.

The big weather story is the cold, Arctic air on the other side of the Rocky Mountain Front. That has made a run far enough to the west to allow for gusty winds and colder air to filter through the gaps of the Divide. Lows here will be in the single digits, both above and below zero, for Thursday morning, with teens further west.

Thursday will feature a nice mix of clouds and sun with slightly below average highs in the upper 20s to low 30s for western Montana.

Off and on snow showers will move back in for Friday with highs in the low 30s, but diminish by Saturday morning as weak high pressure builds in. That will set the stage for a mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 30s to around 40° and a partly cloudy Sunday with mid 30s to almost mid 40s.

Beginning early next week, an active pattern looks to set up again, but this time, with milder air — highs in the 40s — meaning we'll likely be talking about mountain snow and valley rain or a mix at times.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: