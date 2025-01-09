Weather Forecast: Snow showers return Friday

MISSOULA — Not much going on today with a weak ridge in place.

Clouds are lingering in Northwest Montana with some clearing and sunshine for areas further south. Temperatures remain mostly in the 30s.

Our next system moves in on Friday afternoon and Saturday. Initially, precipitation falls primarily in the mountains while valleys stay mostly dry.

Snow showers will then develop in valley locations Friday night and Saturday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region.

Lookout and Marias passes could see 6" to 10" with 4" to 7" for Lolo and Lost Trail passes.

Valleys are only expected to see light snow with most areas picking up 1" or less.

A few light snow showers linger Sunday before another ridge returns with valley fog and inversions expected again next week.

