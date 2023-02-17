Weather Forecast: Snow showers return Saturday

MISSOULA - Other than a few mountain snow showers and valley flurries, expect a quiet day Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

A system will bring widespread light to moderate snow to all of western Montana Saturday.

Accumulations of a few inches will be possible in valleys with 4" to 8" in the mountains.

Sunday will see light snow in the mountains with a few scattered showers making it into the valleys.

Little impacts are expected here with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

An atmospheric river sets up Sunday night into Monday.

This will warm temperatures into the upper 30s to low 40s in the valleys.

This means valleys see mostly rain/snow during this time.

Mountains on the other hand could see moderate to heavy snow throughout the day Monday. Many passes could become extremely difficult to drive as snow begins to accumulate.

Monday night and Tuesday, an Arctic air mass will interact with the mild and wet air. This will allow snow to reach valley floors creating difficult travel.

Mountains will continue to see heavy snow during this time.

Wednesday through Friday will be very cold for western Montana.

Highs will top out in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday then only in the teens Friday.

Expect lows to drop well below zero during this time as well.

