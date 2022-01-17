Weather Forecast: Snow showers return this week

MISSOULA — Fog will once again develop this morning in the valleys of west-central and northwest Montana. Inversions will set up again today as well. Those that break free of these inversions will see highs in the 30s and 40s with those stuck under the inversions, like Missoula, seeing highs only in the 20s to low 30s.

A weak system will bring snow back to the forecast Tuesday. It will start in northwest Montana during the morning and work its way south through the day. Light snow amounts of 1"-to-2" will be possible in the valleys and 2"-to-4" over the mountain passes. Gusty winds will also develop tomorrow for northwest Montana. Winds of 25-30 mph are expected across the Flathead Valley including Bad Rock Canyon and Kalispell through Tuesday afternoon.

We'll dry it out Wednesday with just a few light snow showers in the mountains. Our next system will then bring another round of mountain snow and valley snow or rain/snow Thursday. An additional 3"-to-6" will be possible in the mountains with another 1"-to-2" in the valleys of northwest Montana. The west-central and southwest Montana valleys will see more rain/snow.

High pressure looks to make a return for the weekend leading to drier and quiet weather. This will also bring back our valleys inversions.