Weather Forecast: Snow showers return Thursday and Friday

Snow Thursday
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 17:41:44-05

MISSOULA - After an overall dry and chilly day Wednesday, our next weather system brings a chance of snow back Thursday and Friday.

Again, this will be a weaker system with just off and on snow showers in the valleys with snow amounts of a dusting to 2" possible.

The higher amounts will be found in northwest Montana. Mountain passes could see around 2"-to-5".

Snow chances continue into the weekend, expect a dry day Saturday with snow showers possible again Sunday.

The highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Active and cool weather continues next week with highs in the low to mid-30s and along with off and on light snow showers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

