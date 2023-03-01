Weather Forecast: Snow showers return Thursday and Friday

MISSOULA - After an overall dry and chilly day Wednesday, our next weather system brings a chance of snow back Thursday and Friday.

Again, this will be a weaker system with just off and on snow showers in the valleys with snow amounts of a dusting to 2" possible.

The higher amounts will be found in northwest Montana. Mountain passes could see around 2"-to-5".

Snow chances continue into the weekend, expect a dry day Saturday with snow showers possible again Sunday.

The highs will be in the low to mid-30s.

Active and cool weather continues next week with highs in the low to mid-30s and along with off and on light snow showers.

