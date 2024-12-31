Weather Forecast: Snow showers return tomorrow

MISSOULA — We'll see a brief lull in the snow today with highs in the 30s and mostly to partly cloudy skies overhead.

Active weather returns Wednesday and sticks around through the weekend.

During this time, mountains and mountain passes will see off and on light to moderate snow over a several-day span which is great news for ski resorts and our snowpack.

However, if traveling over mountain passes, especially along the Montana/Idaho border and Marias Pass in the Glacier Region be prepared for winter driving conditions and snow-covered roads.

Valleys will initially see all snow on Wednesday and Thursday. No major impacts are anticipated, however, snow-covered roads will develop around the region.

By Friday and into the weekend temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 30s, this will allow for rain to mix in with snow in the lower elevations with precipitation remaining all snow in the mountains.

