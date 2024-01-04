Weather Forecast: Snow showers return tonight into Friday morning

MISSOULA — The weather set up to end the week and weekend looks like this.

Several weather systems bringing rounds of light to moderate snow to western Montana.

The next weather system arrives tonight into Friday morning with snow showers to start the day. Now, the snow won't be heavy, however, snow covered and slippery roads will be possible to start the day Friday.

The next system moves in Friday night and Saturday morning with the same impacts from snow expected.

A stronger system could bring a better chance for accumulating snow Saturday night into Sunday especially across northwest Montana. Valleys for northwest Montana could see snow amounts of around 1"-to-3". Mountains could see snow amounts of 6"-to-8".

Active weather then continues next week with impacts from snow and cold becoming more extreme. Tuesday into Wednesday models are showing a stronger system bringing the best chance for snow yet. Now, it's still too far out to talk specific details but widespread accumulating snow will be possible during this time.

After this, models are showing the coldest air of the season moving in by Thursday of next week and continuing into the weekend. If this comes together, highs will be in the single digits or teens with lows below zero. Stay tuned for updates as we move through the next few days.