Weather Forecast: Snow showers return Wednesday

MISSOULA - Looking at a quiet day Tuesday with highs in the 20s and a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

A weak system will drop south out of Canada late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This system will bring widespread light snow to all of western Montana.

By Wednesday evening snow amounts will range from around ½" t 3".

Dry and chilly weather is expected Thursday and Friday with highs again in the 20s.

Very cold air will start moving in this weekend and continue into next week.

Highs will begin to drop into the teens this weekend.

Next week, we are looking at highs only in the single digits and teens.

In fact, models are showing the coldest air setting up by next Wednesday and Thursday. If this happens, highs could be around -5º to 5º!

Stay tuned for updates on this moving forward.

Light snow showers will also be present this weekend and into next week with light snow possible for all of western Montana.

