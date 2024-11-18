Weather Forecast: Snow showers through tonight

MISSOULA — Light snow will continue for Western Montana this afternoon and evening.

The valleys will have the chance to see some light accumulation through early Tuesday morning with amounts generally ranging from a dusting to 1".

Tuesday will be the lone dry day of the week. Expect some sunshine with highs in the 30s.

A very active weather pattern sets up Wednesday through Saturday with heavy mountain snow along with valley snow, rain or rain/snow.

Here's one of the main talking points we'll be watching to end the week. The valleys of Northwest Montana will see highs in the upper 30s during the day, however, lows look to drop below freezing during the overnight hours.

This will lead to periods of snow in Northwest Montana especially when the sun is down. We'll bring more info on this as in the coming days.

