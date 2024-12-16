Weather Forecast: Snow showers through Tuesday morning

MISSOULA — A weather system is bringing snow to western Montana this afternoon. Expect snow showers to continue through tonight into Tuesday morning.

Snow amounts will range from 1/2"-to-2" in the valleys and 3"-to-7" over mountain passes.

Temperatures will warm and snow levels will rise in front of our next system Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with rain showers in the valleys and rain/snow in the mountains.

High pressure returns Thursday and continues into the weekend. Highs will range in the low to mid 40s with fog and inversions potentially setting up too.