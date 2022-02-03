Weather Forecast: Snow showers to end the week

MISSOULA — Light snow fell across the northern Rockies last night. This will come to an end this morning leading to a mostly dry and cloudy day. Highs across western Montana will top out in the 20s to low 30s.

Our next system will move in Friday afternoon bringing snow to the mountains and snow or a rain/snow mix to the valleys. Snow will start in northwest Montana Friday afternoon then move south into west-central and southwest Montana Friday evening. Mountain Passes could see 3"-to-6" of snow while valleys generally see 1" or less. Higher amounts of snow will be possible for the Seeley/Swan Valley and the Glacier Region with around 1"-to-3" possible. Temperatures will be warming up with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Dry and quiet weather builds in for the weekend as high pressure returns to the northern Rockies. This will also allow temperatures to warm up. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s this weekend. This will continue into next week with some areas even seeing temperatures reach the mid 40s by Monday and Tuesday.