Weather Forecast: Snow showers to start the week

Snow showers continued overnight and will stick around through the day Monday.

Mountain passes will experience difficult driving conditions at times with some icy spots in the valleys as well.

The best chance for accumulating valley snow will be across Northwest Montana with only minor impacts expected in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

We'll see a brief lull in the snow Tuesday with highs in the 30s and mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Active weather returns Wednesday and sticks around through the rest of the week.

Mountains and mountain passes continue to pick up some nice snowfall with scattered snow showers in the valleys.