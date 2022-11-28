Weather Forecast: Snow showers tonight

MISSOULA - A system will bring snow showers to western Montana tonight into Tuesday morning.

Expect snow amounts of a trace - 3" for most valleys in Western Montana.

The one exception will be for areas along the Montana/Idaho border (Superior, St. Regis, Thompson Falls, Trout Creek) which could see higher amounts of 2"-to-5" by Tuesday morning.

A cold and dry air mass sets up Tuesday with highs in the teens and mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday through Friday will bring a snowy setup to all of western Montana.

A "warmer" air mass from the Pacific Ocean will interact with the cold air in place.

This setup is good for heavy snow in the mountains with periods of moderate to heavy snow in the valleys.

Exact details on snow amounts are still uncertain but just be prepared for several rounds of snow to impact western Montana to end the week.