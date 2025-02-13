Weather Forecast: Snow showers tonight and Friday

MISSOULA — Snow showers return to the forecast tonight and Friday.

Winter Weather advisories have been issued for all of western Montana with widespread 1"-to-3" possible by Friday evening. Mountain passes such as Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias could see 3"-to-7".

The weekend is shaping up to be dry Saturday with snow showers returning Sunday.

Warmer and wet weather from the Pacific moves in for next week. This setup usually brings moderate to heavy snow to the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier region while valleys see a snow or a rain/snow mix.

