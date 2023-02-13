Weather Forecast: Snow showers tonight and Tuesday

MISSOULA - Light snow showers will become a bit more organized and intense late tonight and Tuesday as a cold front drops south out of Canada.

Snow will then clear from north to south tomorrow.

So, Northwest Montana will have snow in the morning with sunshine in the afternoon. West-central Montana will see snow linger into the early afternoon and Southwest Montana will have light snow into the evening.

Mountains could see around 3"-to-8" of snow. Valleys will see around 1/2"-to-3" of snow. Higher amounts of 2"-to-4" will be possible for the Seeley/Swan Valley, Glacier National Park and locations around Philipsburg.

High pressure builds back in Wednesday and continues through Saturday with highs ranging in the low to upper 30s.

Models are putting the northern Rockies into a cooler and snowy weather pattern starting next week and continuing through the end of February.

Although specific details on storms and snow are unclear, the pattern is becoming favorable to bring widespread snow to Western Montana to end the month.

Stay tuned for updates.

