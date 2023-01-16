Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Snow showers tonight into Tuesday morning

Winter Weather Advisory
Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 17:09:36-05

MISSOULA - Snow showers will develop this afternoon and evening for western Montana.

They will first start in southwest Montana this afternoon and then move into west-central and northwest Montana by tonight.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for all of western Montana.

Valleys could see 1" to 3" and mountains 2" to 5" by Tuesday morning.

The highest amounts will be from roughly the Mission Valley south.

Snow showers will come to an end Tuesday morning with an overall dry weather expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, fog looks likely once again on both of these days.

Our next weather system looks to move in Wednesday night and Thursday.

Right now, models are showing only light snow accumulations once again.

Off and on light snow showers will continue at times into the upcoming weekend with highs topping out in the low to mid-30s.

