Weather Forecast: Snow showers Tuesday

MISSOULA — A cold front will bring widespread snow to western Montana Tuesday morning. Roads will become snow covered creating some difficult travel for that morning commute. Expect more scattered snow showers during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Dry and cold air moves in behind the front. This will allow temperatures to drop to some of the coldest readings we've seen so far this winter season by Wednesday morning. Expect temperatures in the single digits and teens Wednesday morning with highs in the 20s to low 30s by the afternoon.

Our next system will bring another round of snow to western Montana Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

After a dry and cool day Friday, another system will bring more snow for Saturday. This system looks to be a bit stronger with the chance for heavy snow in the mountains and light accumulations in the valleys. Stay tuned for updates on this as we move through the week.