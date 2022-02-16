Weather Forecast: Snow showers Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — Snow showers will be most widespread across west-central and southwest Montana early Wednesday morning. These snow showers will come to an end by mid to late morning. Expect dry conditions this afternoon in the valleys with light snow continuing in the mountains.

Dry and mild weather is expected Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the low 40s Thursday then low to mid 40s Friday and Saturday.

A much colder air mass will begin moving into the region Sunday. Highs will drop to the 30s Sunday with snow returning to all of western Montana. Accumulating snow will be likely for the valleys, however, it is to far out to talk about amounts just yet.

Behind this front, cold temperatures set up to start next week with highs in the teens and twenties Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to warm after this, however, colder air remains in place through next week with highs in the 20s and 30s Wednesday - Friday.