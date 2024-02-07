Weather Forecast: Snow showers Wednesday through Thursday

MISSOULA — Light valley snow along with moderate mountain snow will continue to impact west-central and Southwest Montana this afternoon and evening.

Accumulations of 2" to 4" will be possible in the Bitterroot Valley along with areas east of Missoula. Around 1" will be possible in Missoula with much light amounts expected for areas west and north of Missoula.

Expect anywhere from 4" to 8" over Lolo, Lost Trail, Homestake and MacDonald passes.

Light snow will continue Thursday and Friday with just light amounts expected in the valleys. Snow in the mountains will continue with 2" to 5" possible.

Looking at the weekend, temperatures will be in the low 30s for highs with mostly cloudy skies Saturday and light snow returning Sunday.