Weather Forecast: Snow slows down today, but frigid cold hangs on

MISSOULA — Our winter storm will start to wind down today after bringing plenty of snow to the region.

Road conditions are the biggest threat weather-wise today. Almost everywhere in Western Montana has snow and/or ice reported by the Montana Department of Transportation. Take it slow and check out our list of school closures and delays.

Showers look to taper off around lunchtime today, with only light flurries possible later tonight.

Snow slows down today, but frigid cold hangs on

The frigid cold isn't going anywhere though. We may see a small warm-up for Thursday and Friday bringing us closer to 30°. Then, weekend temperatures will drop to mid-20s again. Wind chill temperatures are still considered dangerous for now, so keep bundling up and staying warm inside when possible.

Our next chance for snow arrives late Thursday night into Friday. This next system will not be as dramatic as what we just saw, most locations will likely see less than 1" or around 1.5".

