Weather Forecast: Snow tonight and Friday morning

MISSOULA — Another dry day today, however, our next system's on the way and will bring snow back to the forecast tonight into Friday morning.

Snow will kick off along a cold front bringing light accumulations to Western Montana.

Models have the heaviest snow falling in the Mission Valley, Seeley/Swan Valley and the I-90 corridor from Lookout Pass to Butte. These areas could see around 2"-to-3" of snow through Friday. While all other locations receive around 1/2"-to-2".

Snow will start in northwest Montana around 8:00 pm, reach the I-90 corridor around midnight, and then move into southwest Montana after midnight.

Behind the front highs will be back in the 20s and lows in the 0s or below 0 for the weekend.

