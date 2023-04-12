Weather Forecast: Snow tonight and Thursday

MISSOULA - Our next weather system is on the way tonight and Thursday bringing a good amount of Spring snow to parts western Montana.

Most of the snow will occur in southwest Montana east of the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys.

Areas such as Butte, Philipsburg, Anaconda and Deer Lodge could see 3"-to-7" of snow.

Mountain passes such as Lost Trail, Homestake and MacDonald could see 6"-to-12" of snow.

Georgetown Lake could also receive 6"-to-12" of snow.

For those traveling in these areas, be prepared for difficult driving tonight and Thursday morning.

The Bitterroot Valley will also see some snow showers, in fact, locations from Hamilton and south could see 1"-to-2" of snow tonight into Thursday.

High pressure will return for the weekend with warming temperatures and highs in the 50s and 60s.

This high pressure looks to be short-lived, as models are pointing to cooler temperatures along with more rain and snow as we start next week.

