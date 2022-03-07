Weather Forecast: Snow, wind and cold tonight through Wednesday

MISSOULA — A few light snow showers could develop Monday morning for parts of western Montana. Once these clear we'll see overcast skies with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

An arctic front moves in tonight bringing snow, gusty winds and cold temperatures through Wednesday.

Accumulating snow is likely for all of western Montana tonight through Tuesday with widespread 1"-to-3" possible. There are however a few exceptions to this:

1) Northwest Montana near the Idaho border ( Troy, Libby, Trout Creek) will see lesser amounts, generally 1" or less.

2) Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys could see higher amounts (2"-to-4" ) as models have the front stalling here Tuesday morning. This will be monitored and updated through today.

3) The highest snow fall totals will be for locations closer towards the divide (Seeley Lake, Swan Lake, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Butte). These locations are under a Winter Storm Watch with 4"-to-7" of snow possible.

Snow will come to an end Tuesday night with cold and dry air setting up Wednesday. Highs will be in the teens to low twenties and lows in the single digits or below zero.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up to end the week and continue into the weekend. Highs look to return to the 40s by Saturday.