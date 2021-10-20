Weather Forecast: Some light showers Wednesday

MISSOULA — A weak system will bring increasing clouds and few isolated rain showers primarily to northwest Montana Wednesday. Areas along the Idaho/Montana border will have the best chances to see these light showers develop. Expect highs today in the 60s.

Thursday is shaping up to be another beautiful fall day with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs running around 10-15 degrees above normal (low to mid 60s).

Starting Friday and continuing through the beginning of next week, a series of storms will move on shore from the Pacific Ocean. These storms will bring heavy rain and mountain snow to locations along Pacific Coast (Oregon, Washington and California). For us in western Montana, expect a weaker version of these storms to impact us through the weekend and into next week. This means, while no major storms are expected, scattered rain showers will be possible each day. Also, as mentioned, since these storms are coming from the Pacific, the further west you go, the more widespread and steady the rain will be. So locations along the MT/ID border (Troy, Libby, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls, St. Regis) will see the most widespread rain with these series of storms.