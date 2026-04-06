Weather Forecast: Spectacular Monday; windy & cooler Tuesday

MISSOULA - High pressure from this past holiday weekend is sticking around as we kick off the work week allowing temps to peak 15° to 20° above average along with lots of sunshine!

Weather Forecast: 4.6.26

A cold front will move through Tuesday, though, with a few showers and cooler temps, but we'll mostly notice the strong, gusty winds associated with it. The NWS Missoula office says, "Wind Advisories will likely be issued by Tuesday if models hold their course" for us in western Montana... High Wind Warnings are already in place for much of Montana east of the Divide. For us, widespread wind gusts of 30-40mph are expected for most of the afternoon Tuesday with isolated, damaging gusts up to 50mph possible. Highs will range from the low 50s to low 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another ridge of pressure looks to build in for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and mid 50s to mid 60s, but as a southwest flow looks to develop this weekend, showers and precipitation chances increase. A trough (low pressure) passage is possible by Sunday or Monday.