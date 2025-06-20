Weather Forecast: Spring-like weather to kick off summer; Winter Storm Warning

MISSOULA — Heads up — it’s going to be a wild weather weekend.

We’re looking at thunderstorms today, and in some spots, they could turn severe. Places like Ravalli, Granite, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, and Lemhi Counties are especially in the zone for thunder and lightning. Winds may be damaging around 50 MPH.

Then, starting as early as this morning and rolling through the weekend, the whole region will get soaked.

It will feel more like spring than summer — cooler temps, and yes, even snow at higher elevations.

If you’re headed anywhere near Glacier National Park or the Flathead National Forest, be prepared for some significant snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas in West and East Glacier through Sunday at noon.

Snow totals could potentially reach a foot or more above 5,000 FT between Saturday and Sunday morning. Around 4,000 FT - 6000 FT, which includes Logan Pass and Going to the Sun Road, snow totals may be between 3-6".

Backcountry conditions will be raw and dangerous. Rockslides/rockfall are a concern with so much moisture coming in a short time.

Also, this means roads like US-2 could see slippery conditions, low visibility, and tough travel, especially for anyone not expecting winter-like weather in late June.

Across the rest of northwest Montana and north-central Idaho, expect steady rain in the valleys and snow in the higher mountains. Some areas, especially north and northeast of Flathead Lake, could pick up over an inch and a half of precipitation.

Temps will be unusually cold for this time of year — most valleys won’t even break the 50s this weekend. Missoula could even flirt with record low daytime highs for June 21st.

And come Monday morning, we’re dipping into the 30s, maybe even below freezing in some of the colder valleys. Keep an eye out this weekend in case you have sensitive plants and need to cover for frost.

The good news? Things start drying out a bit Monday, though we could still see a few spotty showers. More typical summer weather should finally return by midweek.

So — grab the umbrella this weekend, stay safe in the backcountry, and enjoy the official start of summer (today)!