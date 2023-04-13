Weather Forecast: Spring snowfall hits Montana

MISSOULA — Spring snowfall hit Montana overnight and will continue today for most parts of the state.

The early morning commutes hours should have the most impact on the day, especially for areas of southwest Montana.

Take it slow if driving over passes like MacDonald or Homestake Pass. These passes are expected to receive much higher snowfall than anywhere else - MacDonald is forecasted to get somewhere between 8-16", with Homestake getting between 4-11".

Outside of these mountain regions, some Bitterroot/Blackfoot/Butte region valleys may see slight accumulations. Anaconda, Butte, and Drummond should see totals from around 1-6".

Other valleys across the Western edge of Montana will likely see times of light flurries and then periods of heavier snow and low visibility.

Daytime highs are forecasted to reach high 40s. For some areas, these temperatures will lend to rain showers instead of snow at the end of the day. This rain will be seen more in Flathead valleys.

A few lingering showers from today will stick around for Friday. However, temperatures will keep warming and skies will keep clearing closer to the weekend.