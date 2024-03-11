Weather Forecast: Spring snowfall to start the week; warmer & drier days ahead

MISSOULA — Spring-like weather is on hold for the first few days this week, and then it will make its' return.

Right now, a series of weak fronts is expected to bring in slight precipitation for valleys and heavier mountain snow through Wednesday morning.

Off and on strong winds may accompany the fronts as they arrive. One front hit last night and another is tracking to slide in tonight again.

Impacts will be fairly minimal for valleys, but grab that umbrella just in case. Mountain pass travel will need to be monitored carefully though if traveling in the early morning/late evening hours through Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop slightly with these fronts until Thursday. High pressure will bounce back at the end of the work week and bring back dry conditions and our first possible 60 degree temperature of the year!