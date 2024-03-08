Weather Forecast: Springing forward with Spring like weather

MISSOULA — Sunshine and pleasant temperatures for this Friday. Highs are running right around seasonal normal topping out in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure will continue to build on Saturday and even into Sunday to an extent.

The warmest day will be Saturday with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Sunday will see increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Even though it will be warmer this weekend, breezy winds will develop on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Gusts will be around 25 mph to 35 mph in the valleys with up to 40 mph in the mountains.

Our next weather system will bring valley rain and snow along with mountain snow Sunday evening into Wednesday of next week.

Light snow of a few inches will be possible over many mountain passes with just a mix expected in the valleys. Temperatures will be running mostly in the low to mid-40s.

By the end of next week and continuing into the weekend, models are showing a strong ridge of high pressure building.

If this holds true, temperatures could reach the mid to upper 50s and potentially even low 60s by next weekend.