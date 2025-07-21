Weather Forecast: Steady rain Monday

MISSOULA — Steady rain is falling primarily west and north of Missoula this afternoon.

Rain showers will continue into the evening with highs today in the 60s to low 70s.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms stick around Tuesday.

Rain won't be as widespread as today; however, there will be a better shot at some thunderstorms tomorrow.

Highs will be running a few degrees warmer than today, topping out in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

High pressure returns to end the week with highs back in the 80s to low 90s by Thursday.

This will then continue into the upcoming weekend.

