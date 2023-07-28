Weather Forecast: Storms in the forecast Friday and Saturday

MISSOULA - Showers and storms are in the forecast Friday afternoon and evening, primarily across southwest Montana.

By tonight, some storms could become strong with gusty winds and small hail.

These are most likely for areas east of the Bitterroot Valley (Philipsburg, Deer Lodge, Butte).

Saturday will be hot and dry, however, storms will again be possible this time across west-central and Northwest Montana.

Lightning strikes and new fire starts are again the main threats with these storms.

Sunday is shaping up to be hot and breezy with winds gusting 20 mph to 30 mph.

This could lead to a day with elevated fire danger across western Montana. Isolated storms will again be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain warm into the middle of next week with highs running a bit above the seasonal normal topping out in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

By the end of next week, models are showing cooler temperatures and more moisture moving into the Northern Rockies.

This would bring a better chance for rain and thunderstorms to all of Western Montana.

It's something we'll monitor as we move into next week.