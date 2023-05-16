Weather Forecast: Storms with heavy rain this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA - Thunderstorms will again develop this afternoon and evening.

Because some storms could move very slowly, there is a chance for heavy rain especially for areas along and north of I-90.

A 5% chance of flash flooding exists for small creeks and streams.

Along with the rain, the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds.

Scattered thunderstorms stick around tonight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be running a bit cooler Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Drier and hot weather is expected for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s Friday and mid-80s to low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

