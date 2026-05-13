Weather Forecast: Strong cold front/system moves through Wednesday

MISSOULA - A strong cold front and associated system are moving through the region today allowing for thunderstorm development, gusty winds (45-55mph range at times), heightened fire danger and eventually, lowering snow levels!

As the system circulates eastward overnight, snow levels will drop to roughly 5,000' by Thursday morning allowing for light accumulations - especially in the West Glacier Region where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.

Erin Yost

Thursday will showcase decreasing clouds with breezy conditions (25-35mph) across western Montana with generally quieter conditions as a westerly flow sets up. Highs will run near to slightly below average Thursday and Friday in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another strong (& pretty chilly for this time of year) system with even cooler air is likely this weekend. This will allow snow levels to fall further... perhaps to 4,000' with valley highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. As of now, by Sunday and Monday morning, temps may drop low enough to cause frost which could damage sensitive plants.