Weather Forecast: Strong cold front this evening

MISSOULA — Some off and on rain showers and gusty winds are being felt around western Montana today. Temperatures are pretty mild topping out in the 40s and even 50s.

A cold front moves through the region this evening. This will bring a quick drop in temperatures along with rain changing to snow in the valleys.

For the most part, this won't bring too many impacts, however, as the front moves through there could be a short period of very heavy snow and gusty winds. This would create some difficult travel and potentially white out conditions. If this set up occurs, it would just last around 1 hour or so before quickly moving out.

Friday and the weekend will feature occasional snow showers for mountains and valleys. Expect continued wintery travel over mountain passes with the occasional snow covered roads in the valleys.

Active weather looks to stick around into next week with off and on light snow and temperatures remaining in the 30s.