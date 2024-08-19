Weather Forecast: Strong storms again Monday

MISSOULA — Another day with thunderstorms and the chance for strong thunderstorms.

The setup today looks to be very similar to yesterday. Storms will start in the Bitterroot Valley around 3 p.m. and move north into the early evening.

Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, strong winds and hail.

Quiet and cooler weather sets up through Thursday with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Active weather returns Friday into the weekend as a cold front moves through.

Expect another round of thunderstorms Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Behind the front highs drop into the 60s and low 70s with scattered showers continuing Saturday and Sunday.