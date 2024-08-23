Weather Forecast: Strong storms again this afternoon and evening

Active weather returns to western Montana today as a cold front approaches the region.

Storms will develop Friday afternoon and continue into the early evening. Storms could become strong with heavy rain, strong winds up to 60 mph and hail.

These storms will also create high fire danger today. A Red Flag Warning is in place for areas around Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake and Butte. Lightning and gusty winds from storms is leading to this high fire danger.

Behind the front expect cooler and showery weather for the weekend. Expect scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder Saturday and Sunday with highs only in the 60s to low 70s.

