Weather Forecast: Strong storms possible tonight

MISSOULA- One more very hot day today for the northern Rockies with more record highs possible this afternoon.

By late afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms will again develop.

Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail the main threats.

These will be most widespread and most likely from the Bitterroot Valley and I-90 corridor west of Missoula into Idaho.

A low pressure system will approach the northern Rockies Friday.

Expect off-and-on scattered rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Only light rain amounts are expected Friday.

Friday night and Saturday, widespread rain is expected to fall across western Montana as the low pressure system moves through.

The heaviest rain will fall in northwest Montana from the Mission Valley north.

Much lighter amounts are expected south of I-90 with just scattered showers.

The active weather pattern looks to continue into next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The highs will mostly be in the 60s.

