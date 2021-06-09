Weather Forecast: Strong storms possible Wednesday

MISSOULA — Rain showers will develop this morning across northwest Montana as a weather system moves through the northern Rockies. By the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop across western Montana. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and lightning the main threats there. Expect temperatures today to top out in the 60s to low 70s.

A cool and wet weather system will move through western Montana Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring widespread rain showers to the valleys with even some snow in the mountains. For the most part snow levels will stay above mountain passes, however, passes such as Lolo and Lost Trail could see a few inches of slushy snow accumulation Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures Thursday will only top out in the 50s.

A quick warming and drying trend is expected for the weekend. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s Friday, low to upper 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.

High pressure will continue to build leading into the start of next week, as it does, temperatures continue to warm as well with 90s making a return by Monday.