Weather Forecast: Strong storms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — We have a few days here with severe weather potential around Western Montana.

Thunderstorms will develop both Monday and Tuesday afternoons bringing the threat of gusty winds between 50 mph and 60 mph, hail and heavy rain.

Trees and limbs that are still weak or broken from the storm a few weeks ago may be susceptible to additional damage and pose a safety risk.

Storms look to be mostly likely between 1 pm and 9 pm.

A pretty nice weather pattern sets up Wednesday and continues through the weekend.

Models are keeping a few light rain showers possible as we end the week with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s.

