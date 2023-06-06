Weather Forecast: Strong storms Wednesday and Thursday

MISSOULA — Temperatures will be heating up today and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s Tuesday and mid to upper 80s Wednesday.

Although not completely dry, other than a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms, Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier.

The best chance for storms these days will be across Southwest Montana.

However, on Wednesday, some storms across Southwest Montana could become strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Thursday, the threat for strong storms increases to all of Western Montana. Showers and storms will be more widespread as well.

Any storms that pop up will be capable of heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

Models are showing a large area of low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest and remaining there for several days.

This pattern will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to all of the Northern Rockies to end the week and continue into the weekend.

Models even hint at this wet pattern sticking around to start the following week.