Weather Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

MISSOULA — After a relatively quiet day Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast Wednesday afternoon. These will be most widespread for west-central and southwest Montana. Some storms could be strong with small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

The chance for strong storms is increasing Thursday with severe thunderstorms looking more likely. Storms that develop Thursday could produce very heavy rain, large hail and strong winds. We'll continue to monitor this, but Thursday is shaping up to be an active weather day.

The severe weather threat drops but afternoon and evening thunderstorms will once again be possible Friday with highs generally in the low to mid 80s.

The active weather is expected to come to an end this weekend. Overall this looks like a drier and potentially breezy weather pattern with temperatures topping out in the 70s to low 80s.